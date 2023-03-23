Man Charged with the Murder of His 14-year-old Son in St Ann

The police in St. Ann charged a 60-year-old man on Wednesday, following the murder of his teenage son on March 11.

The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Kashwayne Nevers.

Charged is Festus Nevers, also known as ‘Casha,’ mechanic of Alexandria, St. Ann, Nevers is scheduled to appear appear in the St Ann Parish Court on March 29. 

According to reports, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 11, residents allegedly discovered the teen’s body at his gate and alerted the police.

Sources say that the teenager and his father had earlier left a wake in the community.

When the body was discovered, residents searched for his father and eventually turned him over to the Alexandria police.

