Man Charged with the Murder of His 14-year-old Son in St Ann

The police in St. Ann charged a 60-year-old man on Wednesday, following the murder of his teenage son on March 11.
The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Kashwayne Nevers.
Charged is Festus Nevers, also known as ‘Casha,’ a mechanic of Alexandria, St. Ann, Nevers is scheduled to appear appear in the St Ann Parish Court on March 29.
According to reports, at approximately 1:30 a.m. on March 11, residents allegedly discovered the teen’s body at his gate and alerted the police.
Sources say that the teenager and his father had earlier left a wake in the community.
When the body was discovered, residents searched for his father and eventually turned him over to the Alexandria police.