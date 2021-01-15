Man Charged with the Murder of 4-Year-Old Chloe Brown in Trelawny

The police in the parish of Trelawny police is reporting that they have now charged a man, with the murder of a four-year-old girl, and the shooting and wounding of her father, at their home in Freeman’s Hall community, Trelawny, on Monday morning.

Facing charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and shooting with intent is 36-year-old Kevin Williams, otherwise called ‘Bug Head’, a chef of a Red Hills Road address, and Freeman’s Hall, Trelawny, and he was charged on Wednesday afternoon, with the murder of 4-year-old, Chloe Brown, and the shooting and wounding of her father, 49-year-old, Dalton Brown.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 1:00 am, Brown, his common-law-wife, his daughter Chloe, along with two other female relatives were at home in bed, when he heard strange sounds coming from the room.

He got out of bed and was in the process of investigating, when he saw a masked man with a gun, standing in the room and he launched an attack on the intruder.

A tussle developed between Brown and the gunman, and during the struggle, he was shot to the regions of his leg and fell to the ground. The gunman opened fire again, this time hitting Chloe in the regions of her abdomen, before making his escape from the two-bedroom house.

Chloe and her father were rushed to the Mandeville hospital, where she was pronounced dead, and Brown admitted in serious but stable condition.

The police later visited the scene and discovered that the lone gunman gained access to the Brown’s two-bedroom family home by cutting a hole in the roof.

Following the murder of the 4-year-old child, angry residents went in search of Williams who discovered hiding in a closet, at a house in the community occupied by a female, said to be his common-law-wife.

He was beaten and then handed over to the police.