Man charged with stealing from church

electricity theft
Jamaica News: A St James man has been charged in Hanover for stealing more than $150,000 worth of church items.

Detectives assigned to the Hanover Division arrested and charged 25-year-old Orlando Spence, otherwise called ‘Berger Boy’, of Flanker, St. James with sacrilege following an incident at a church in Hanover, on Thursday, November 5.

Reports are that about 1:00 p.m., the caretaker securely locked the church and left. On her return, she discovered that the church was broken into and several items valuing $150, 000 had been stolen.

On Tuesday November 10, Spence was apprehended by citizens and handed over to the police where he was charged after an interview.

His court date is being finalised.

