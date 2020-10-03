Man Charged With SHOP-BREAKING and LARCENY

– The St. Mary Police charged 26-year-old Damion Brown otherwise called

‘Oney’, of St. Margaret’s Bay, Portland with Shop Breaking and Larceny following an incident

that occurred in Highgate, St. Mary on Sunday, September 14.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 13, the complainant securely locked his

business place and left for home. Upon his return about 9:00 a.m., the following day, he

discovered that his establishment was broken into and several electrical items missing. A report

was made to the Police and an investigation launched.

Following an intense investigation, which led the Police to a premises on Old Road, Dean Pen, St.

Mary. Several items that were reported stolen from the establishment were found at Brown’s

premises. A motorcycle that was reported stolen was also found in Brown’s possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody and after being questioned in the presence of his attorney,

he was formally charged.

His court date has not been finalised.