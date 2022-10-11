Man Charged with Shop-Breaking and Larceny

Charges have been laid against a 22-year-old man whom technology helped to implicate in a break-in at a business place in Falmouth, Trelawny on Monday, September 19.
He is Shakeel Johnson of Martha Brae district in Trelawny.
Reports are that about 8:38 p.m., the owner securely locked up her business establishment and left. She later discovered that it had been broken into and alcoholic beverages valuing JM $49,000 was stolen.
The matter was reported to the Police and during the investigation, CCTV footage was obtained which showed Johnson stealing the items. Detectives arrested him on Sunday, October 9 and subsequently charged him with Shop-breaking and Larceny.
His court date is being finalised