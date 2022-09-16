Man Charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny

Lawmen assigned to the Negril Police have charged 56-year-old Jerry McIntyre, otherwise called ‘Reds’, of Nampriel Heights, Negril in Westmoreland with Shopbreaking and Larceny after he allegedly robbed an establishment in the parish on Tuesday, September 13.

Reports are that at about 8:00 p.m., McIntyre gained entry into a bar by prying open the window.

He allegedly stole a quantity of alcoholic beverages valued at JMD 500,000, wigs valued at JMD172,000 and clothing valued at JMD 5,000.

McIntyre was apprehended and subsequently charged on Thursday, September 15.

His court date is being ascertained.

