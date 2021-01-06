Man Charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

The Elletson Road Police have charged 22-year-old Paul Phipps, otherwise called ‘Papa Son’, of Commission Road, Kingston 2 with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident on Dock Road in the parish on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Reports are that Phipps threatened the complainant and hours later, Phipps allegedly approached the complainant with a handgun and opened gunfire at him. The complainant managed to escape injuries and made a report to the police.

On Monday, January 04, Phipps was arrested on warrant and later charged. His court date is being finalised.