Man Charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Lawmen assigned to the Clarendon Police Division arrested and charged 22-year-old Romell Brown, a farmer of Land Lease, Sandy Bay in Clarendon with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident in his community on Sunday, July 31.

The facts are that at about 8:00 p.m., patrons were at a bar when Brown armed with a handgun opened gunfire at them. The victims escaped and made a report to the Police.

An investigation was launched and on Thursday, August 04, Police conducted an operation where Brown was accosted at his home. He was subsequently charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

