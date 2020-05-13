Man Charged with Shooting Related Offences

The arm of the law has caught up with a 25-year-old man who allegedly fired gunshots at another man in his community in December 2019.

The man, Naoki Baddal, otherwise called ‘Flashy’, of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11, was nabbed in a Police operation on McDonald Lane, Kingston 13 on Monday, May 11. He was subsequently charged with Shooting with Intent, and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 3:50 p.m., on Friday, December 17, Baddal and another man had an altercation. It is alleged that Baddal pointed a firearm at the man and fired shots at him.

His court date is being finalized.