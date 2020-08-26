Man Charged With Several Offences in Manchester

One man has been arrested and charged for the offences of Robbery with

Aggravation, Unauthorized Access to computer data and Simple Larceny following an incident

in Knock Patrick, Manchester on Friday, July 31, 2020.

The accused is 23-year-old Renagad Burton, labourer of Lamb Town district, Manchester.

Reports are that about 7:30 p.m., the complainant was at home when Burton, armed with an

object, entered her premises and proceeded to rob her of her blue Samsung Galaxy A-30 Cell

Phone valued at Forty Five Thousand Dollars ($45,000JMD).

On August 12, 2020, the complainant made checks her account and discovered transfers via

Credit U from her phone to six (6) other numbers. Investigations revealed that one of the numbers

was that of Burton. Upon his arrest, the complainant’s phone was found in his possession. He was

subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.