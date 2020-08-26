Man Charged With Several Offences in Manchester

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One man has been arrested and charged for the offences of Robbery with
Aggravation, Unauthorized Access to computer data and Simple Larceny following an incident
in Knock Patrick, Manchester on Friday, July 31, 2020.

The accused is 23-year-old Renagad Burton, labourer of Lamb Town district, Manchester.

Reports are that about 7:30 p.m., the complainant was at home when Burton, armed with an
object, entered her premises and proceeded to rob her of her blue Samsung Galaxy A-30 Cell
Phone valued at Forty Five Thousand Dollars ($45,000JMD).

On August 12, 2020, the complainant made checks her account and discovered transfers via
Credit U from her phone to six (6) other numbers. Investigations revealed that one of the numbers
was that of Burton. Upon his arrest, the complainant’s phone was found in his possession. He was
subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....