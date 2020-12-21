Man Charged With Several Offences In Kingston

Jamaica News: Forty-two-year- old Alton Newland, labourer of  Linton Place, Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14 was charged with  Robbery with Aggravation, Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm and Malicious Destruction of Property following a robbery that took place in his community on Saturday, November 7.

Reports from the Kingston West Police are that about 4:10 p.m., Newland allegedly used an umbrella to hit a woman after which he punched her to the face which caused bruising and swelling. Newland then used a knife to cut her handbag strap and left with the handbag valued at JMD 1000,  which contained JMD 8,000.

He was subsequently charged on Saturday, December 19.

His court date is being finalised.

