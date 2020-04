Thirty-three-year-old Dwayne Davis, labourer of Havana Heights, Phase 3, Clarendon was charged for several breaches of the Sexual Offences Act committed in 2014 and 2019.

Davis was charged with Rape, Grievous Sexual Assault and Incest.

He was arrested and the charges laid against him after a report was made to the Police that he engaged in sexual activities with a 14-year-old girl.

His court date is being finalized.