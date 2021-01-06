Man Charged with Robbery with Aggravation in St. James

The St. James Police have arrested and charged one man with Robbery with Aggravation following a robbery on Howard Cooke Boulevard in Montego Bay, St. James on Monday, December 28, 2020.

He is 22-year-old Rajeeve Smith, a call centre agent of Providence Heights, St. James.

Allegations are that about 1:30 p.m., the accused and another man—both armed with handguns—robbed two men of JM $1400. The accused was later apprehended by the police and subsequently charged on Sunday, January 3.

His court date is being finalised.,