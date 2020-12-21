Man Charged With Robbery With Aggravation And Illegal Possession Of Firearm In Kingston

Jamaica News: The St. Catherine South Police arrested and charged one man with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident in the vicinity of the Gregory Park main road and the Cedar Grove Housing Scheme in St. Catherine on  Sunday, December 13.

He is 21-year-old Daniel Francis, otherwise called  ‘Octapuss’, of Gregory Park, St. Catherine.

Reports are that, about 7:40 p.m. Francis , armed with a hand gun, attacked two men while they walked home. Francis proceeded to rob one of the men of a Samsung A20 cellular phone valued at JMD 24,000 and the other of a Blue LG cellular phone valued at JMD 20,000.

A report was made to the police and in just over an hour, Francis was accosted in the area the incident occurred. He was searched and both phones were found in his possession. On December 15 about 3:00 p.m., Francis gave a caution statement to the police confessing to crime.

He was subsequently charged and his court date is being finalised.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

