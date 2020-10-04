Man Charged With Robbery With Aggravation

Detectives assigned to the St. Andrew North Police Division charged a man with Shooting with Intent, Robbery with Aggravation , Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition following an incident that occurred on Washington Boulevard in Kingston on Tuesday, September 15.

Charged is 22-year-old Rohan Carr otherwise called ‘Rambo’, of De La Vega City, St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 3:52 p.m., a man was standing along the roadway when he was approached by Carr who pulled a firearm,pointed it at him and demanded his properties. The man who is a licensed firearm holder challenged Carr who later escaped in the area.

​

Carr was later pointed out to the Police and was subsequently charged on Friday, October 3.

His court date is being finalized.