Man Charged With Robbery With Aggravation

Detectives assigned to the St. Andrew North Police Division charged a man with Shooting with Intent, Robbery with Aggravation , Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition following an incident that occurred on Washington Boulevard in Kingston on Tuesday, September 15.
Charged is 22-year-old Rohan Carr otherwise called ‘Rambo’, of De La Vega City, St. Catherine.
Reports are that about 3:52 p.m., a man was standing along the roadway when he was approached by Carr who pulled a firearm,pointed it at him and demanded his properties. The man who is a licensed firearm holder challenged Carr who later escaped in the area.
Carr was later pointed out to the Police and was subsequently charged on Friday, October 3.
His court date is being finalized.