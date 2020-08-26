Man Charged With Robbery with Aggravation

Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One man has been arrested and charged for the offences of Robbery with
Aggravation following an incident in Point district, Middle Quarters, St. Elizabeth on Friday, July
31, 2020.

He is 34-year-old Gerald Ranger of Bronte district, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 5:27 p.m., the accused chartered the complainant to transport him in a
White Toyota Probox motorcar to Santa Cruz. Whilst in Middle Quarters, Ranger pulled a firearm
and robbed the complainant of the motorcar, valued at $1.2 million JMD. The vehicle was later
intercepted and seized by the Police. Ranger was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is to be finalised.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....