Man Charged With Robbery with Aggravation

One man has been arrested and charged for the offences of Robbery with

Aggravation following an incident in Point district, Middle Quarters, St. Elizabeth on Friday, July

31, 2020.

He is 34-year-old Gerald Ranger of Bronte district, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 5:27 p.m., the accused chartered the complainant to transport him in a

White Toyota Probox motorcar to Santa Cruz. Whilst in Middle Quarters, Ranger pulled a firearm

and robbed the complainant of the motorcar, valued at $1.2 million JMD. The vehicle was later

intercepted and seized by the Police. Ranger was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is to be finalised.