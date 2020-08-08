Man Charged with Robbery and Illegal Possession of Firearm in St. Catherine

Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
Twenty-two-year-old Demar Fennell, delivery man of Happy Garden Close, Portmore, St. Catherine was charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm following an incident along Brussels Avenue, Passage fort in the parish on Saturday, June 20.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 5:00 a.m., the complainant was walking along the road way when Fennell along with four other men approached him and robbed him of cash and personal items. A report was made to the Police and Fennell was arrested during and operation on Tuesday, July 21.

His court date is being finalised.

