Immigration officer arrested for alleged rape of tourist

Man Charged with Rape and Unlawful Wounding of Neighbor

Leave a Comment / By / November 24, 2022

Twenty-six-year-old Akeem Walton of Angie Lane, Salt Spring, St. James has been charged with Rape and Unlawful Wounding after he assaulted his neighbor on Friday, November 18.

About 12:30 p.m., Walton allegedly asked his neighbor to allow him to use her kitchen. The woman was reportedly inside her room when Walton entered and demanded sex. She refused, during which he held her by her neck, inflicted a wound to her hand using a piece of broken vase, and subsequently had sexual intercourse with her.

A report was made to the police immediately following the incident. Walton was subsequently arrested and charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com