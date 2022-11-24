Man Charged with Rape and Unlawful Wounding of Neighbor

Twenty-six-year-old Akeem Walton of Angie Lane, Salt Spring, St. James has been charged with Rape and Unlawful Wounding after he assaulted his neighbor on Friday, November 18.
About 12:30 p.m., Walton allegedly asked his neighbor to allow him to use her kitchen. The woman was reportedly inside her room when Walton entered and demanded sex. She refused, during which he held her by her neck, inflicted a wound to her hand using a piece of broken vase, and subsequently had sexual intercourse with her.
A report was made to the police immediately following the incident. Walton was subsequently arrested and charged following an interview.
His court date is being arranged.