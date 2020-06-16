Man Charged with Murder Two Years Later

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St. Andrew South Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred along Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11 nearly two years ago.

Charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is twenty-three-year-old Rushane Sculley otherwise called ‘Beenie Man’ of Havana Drive, Kingston 11.

Reports are that on Saturday, August 18, 2018, Sculley allegedly opened gunfire at a man while he was standing along the roadway. On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, he was picked up by the police and later charged, following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....