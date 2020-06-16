Man Charged with Murder Two Years Later

The St. Andrew South Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred along Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11 nearly two years ago.

Charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is twenty-three-year-old Rushane Sculley otherwise called ‘Beenie Man’ of Havana Drive, Kingston 11.

Reports are that on Saturday, August 18, 2018, Sculley allegedly opened gunfire at a man while he was standing along the roadway. On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, he was picked up by the police and later charged, following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.