Man Charged with Murder of Jezariah Tyrell

Detectives in Kingston have charged a man in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell.

He is Tommy Powell, aka ‘Red Head’, a labourer of James Street in Kingston.

According to police, Powell was also charged on Monday with shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to reports, Jezariah and her relatives were sleeping at their home on Fleet Street in Kingston at 2:50 a.m., on Thursday, December 30, when a relative reportedly smelled gasoline and heard weird sounds on the roof.

He went to investigate and was ambushed by intruders who attempted to break into the house while shooting at the occupants.

When the gunfire stopped, it was discovered that Jezariah had been shot. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.