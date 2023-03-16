Man Charged with Murder of 2-year-old Adrian Campbell in Trelawny

The man who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 2-year-old Adrian Campbell in Mack Hill, Trelawny, on Sunday has been charged.
Anthony Findlay, 20, otherwise called “Boy Blue”, also a resident of Mack Hill, was charged murder, illegal possession of firearm and using a prohibited weapon to commit murder. on Wednesday afternoon.
According to reports, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the child’s mother and stepfather took him to a nearby shop in Mack Hill to buy ice cream. While there, they were approached by Findlay, with whom they had a dispute two days before.
Findlay reportedly brandished a firearm and opened fire on the couple, who fled in their car.
The couple drove to a nearby shop and realized that Adrian, who was sitting in the back seat of the car, had been shot.
Adrian was pronounced dead at Falmouth Hospital.
Findlay, who fled the scene, was later apprehended by police during an operation in Duncans, Trelawny.