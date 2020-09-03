Man Charged With Murder In Westmoreland

A court date is being finalized for a man who allegedly confessed to the Monday, August 27, 2020 killing of 21-year-old Dean Pryce otherwise called ‘Deano’ of Wharf Road, Westmoreland.

Charged with Murder is 51-year-old Conrad Smith otherwise called ‘Rasta’ of Wharf Road, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-La-Mar Police are that about 4:45 p.m., Smith and Pryce had an altercation; Smith allegedly attacked Pryce and stabbed him in the chest. Pryce reportedly ran off and collapsed a few meters away. Pryce was taken was to the hospital by residents, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Smith was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and was subsequently charged.

