Man Charged with Murder in Manchester

Detectives in Manchester have charged a suspect in relation to the death of 45-year-old Paula Saunders, whose body was found in Greenvale, Manchester on Tuesday, July 12.

Charged with Murder is 63-year-old Robin Morris, otherwise called ‘Zaza’, a construction worker of Greenvale, Manchester.

Morris was held by the Police on Friday, July 15. He reportedly confessed and was formally interviewed in the presence of his attorney on Friday, July 22, after which he was charged. His court date is being formalized.

Saunders’ body was found by residents about 8:50 a.m. Detectives who processed the crime scene revealed at the time that the hands and feet were bound and that body was covered with logs.