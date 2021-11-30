Man Charged with Murder in Kingston

Oral Hamilton, 51, has been charged with the murder of Wayne Everton, 51.

Hamilton was charged following a question-and-answer session on Saturday, November 27.

Hamilton’s court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

According to police, the charge stems from an incident that occurred on Wednesday, November 17, on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew.

According to reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police Department, Hamilton was involved in an altercation with Everton at 4:50 p.m., during which Hamilton allegedly used a knife to inflict wounds to Everton’s upper body.

Everton was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Hamilton was later arrested and charged by police.

 

