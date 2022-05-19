Man Charged with Murder in Kingston West

Detectives from the Kingston Western Division have charged a man, following the murder of 36-year-old Kemar Gordon, of Content Close, Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Gordon was shot and killed along Spanish Town Road on Sunday, May 08.

Charged is Sheldon Boyd, o/c as “Juvenile”, a 36-year-old resident of Tivoli Gardens in Kingston 14.

According to Denham Town Police, about 7:15 a.m., both vendors, had a violent confrontation along the roadside, during which Boyd inflicted wounds on Gordon. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Boyd was charged on Wednesday, May 18 after a question and answer session with his lawyers.

His court date is being scheduled.