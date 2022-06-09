Man Charged with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Lawmen assigned to the St. Andrew South Police arrested and charged 27-year-old Rohan Aglin, otherwise called ‘Archi’, of Gremeand Road in Maverly, Kingston 20 for the murder of 29-year-old Simone Singh, otherwise called ‘Cartel’, of Fenbrook Avenue, in the parish. The incident happened on Fenbrook Avenue, Kingston 20 on Thursday, May 04, 2017.

Reports are that at about 8:45 p.m., Singh was sitting in a motorcar on the roadway when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire at him. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anglin was taken into custody and charged with Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition on Sunday, June 05 following a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalized.

