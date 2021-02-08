Man Charged with Murder and Breaches of the Firearms Act

The Kingston Eastern Police have charged 30-year-old Dueton Morris, otherwise called ‘Mullo’, a mason of East Albion, Yallahs in St. Thomas for Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in connection with a shooting incident in Bull Bay, St. Andrew on Thursday, September 4, 2020.

Reports are that about 2:23 a.m., Nataliesha Earl, a 37-year-old shopkeeper of Taylor Land, 9 Miles, Bull Bay in St. Andrew was at home when the accused and other men armed with guns, reportedly fired several shots at her house and then forced their way inside and shot her several times.

The Police, who were called to the scene, transported her to the hospital where she died whilst undergoing treatment.

Following an intelligence-led operation, the accused was arrested in Knightsville, St. Thomas on Saturday, February 6, 2021, and charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney. His court date is not yet finalized.

His accomplices remain on the run. Investigations are ongoing.