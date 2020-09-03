Man charged with murder after setting fire to shop killing wife

A St. Ann man who allegedly set fire to a shop with his wife inside on Saturday, August 1,
killing her, has been charged by St. Ann detectives.

He is 36-year-old Crangain Rattray of Seville Heights, Priory in St. Ann. He has been
charged for murder, assault occasioning grievous bodily arm and arson.

Reports are that about midnight on August 1, Rattray had a disagreement with his spouse,
allegedly about monies raised from the opening of their shop. The disagreement reportedly
escalated and he allegedly poured gasoline into the shop and set it ablaze with his wife locked
inside.

A report was made to the police and Rattray was picked up at home later the same day and
subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalized.

