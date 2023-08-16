Man Charged with Multi-Million Dollar Robbery in Portmore, St Catherine

The Portmore police in St Catherine, have arrested and charged a man in connection with a multi million dollar robbery, carried out at Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, on Saturday, January 7.
Facing charges of Robbery with Aggravation, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Malicious Destruction of Property is 39-year-old Jason Wint, otherwise called ‘Lawn Man’ labourer of Marine Drive in St Catherine.
Reports are that Wint and another man armed themselves with handguns and went to business establishment, where they held up and robbed a female of personal items, including cash.
They also stole a black mixing board valued at $400,000 along with $30,000 in cash, assorted liquor valued at over $54,000.
Wint and his crony also damaged 22 American Russian Roulette Gaming boxes, and stole additional cash amounting to $850,000.
A report was made to the police and following an investigation and fingerprints, Wint was arrested and charged, on Monday, August 14.