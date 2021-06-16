Man Charged with Manslaughter Stemming from Fatal Crash in Bog Walk, St. Catherine

The Bog Walk Police have charged 21-year-old Malik Wynter of Cheesefield district in Linstead, St. Catherine with Manslaughter. The charges are in relation to a fatal collision in Bog Walk, in the parish on Tuesday, June 08, which claimed the life of a woman.

Reports are that about 9:15 a.m., Wynter was driving a Toyota Fielder motor car through the Big Walk Gorge towards Bog Walk. He allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a Toyota Hiace motor truck in which the deceased – 59-year-old Valerie Ennis – was a passenger. As a result of the collision, the Toyota Hiace plunged into the Rio Cobre. Ennis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nine other people were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wynter was charged on Friday, June 11. His court date is not yet finalised.

