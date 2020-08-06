Man Charged With Larceny and Shop-Breaking

One man has been arrested and charged for the offences of Shop-Breaking and

Larceny following an incident in Spalding, Clarendon on Tuesday, July 07, 2020.

Charged is 37-year-old Sheldon Burke of Hopeton district, Mandeville in Manchester.

Reports are that about 6:00 p.m., the complainant securely locked her store and went home. Upon

her return she discovered that her store was broken into and 89 cellular phones and other

electronic items valued at JM $2,000,000 were missing.

Following investigative leads, the Police went Burke’s home, where some of the items that were

reported missing were recovered.

Burke was arrested and subsequently charged. His court date is to be finalised.