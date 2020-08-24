Man Charged With Larceny and House-Breaking

One man has been arrested and charged for the offences of House Breaking

and Larceny following an incident in Cardiff Hall, St Ann on Friday, May 22, 2020.

He is 52-year-old Easton McKenzie otherwise called ‘Blacks’, a mason of Mount Edgecombe, St.

Ann.

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., the complainant securely locked her house and went shopping.

Upon her return she discovered that her house was broken into; several alcoholic beverages, a

Samsung flat screen television and other electronic items were missing.

Following investigative leads, the Police went to McKenzie’s home on Friday, July 31, 2020,

where some of the items that were reported missing were recovered.

McKenzie was arrested and subsequently charged. His court date is to be finalised.