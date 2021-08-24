Man Charged with Illegal possession of Firearm in St Catherine

Officers from the St Catherine South Police Division apprehended and charged a man with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, following an incident in Davis District, Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Saturday, August 21,

Charged is Owen Facey, 43, of Dagger Bay, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

According to the Old Harbour Police, they received complaints of a disturbance in the community about 8:00 p.m. The team’s quick response helped them to intercept a vehicle that had been seen departing the area.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched, and a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm cartridges, as well as, cash amounting to J$1,267, 109, were seized.

Facey was charged following an interview.