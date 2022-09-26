Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault at Common-Law

Lawmen assigned to the St. James Division arrested and charged 29-year-old Kino Russell, labourer of Anchovy District, St. James with Illegal Possession of Firearm and
Assault at Common-Law following an incident in his community on Sunday, September 25.
Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., a man and Russell had an altercation, when a firearm was brandished and threatening utterances made. The man made a report to the police. Hours later,
Russell visited the Anchovy Police Station and was pointed out to the police. Russell was subsequently arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalised.