Detectives from the May Pen Police Division charged 30-year-old Robert Johnson otherwise called ‘Shibby’, of Midway Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition on Thursday, May 14.

Johnson was arrested and later charged after a report was made to the Police that about 7:50 p.m., on Tuesday, April 21, he opened gunfire at a man who was parked along the roadway in Sevens Heights, May Pen, Clarendon.

His court date will be announced soon.