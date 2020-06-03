Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Trelawny

Westmoreland Man Held
Thirty-two-year-old Nicardo Skinner otherwise called ‘Rickie’, of Top Hill district, Clarks Town in Trelawny was charged with the offences of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following the seizure of a handgun on Tuesday, June 02.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that between the hours of 5:00 a.m., and 8:00 a.m., a team of officers was on an operation in the area when Skinner’s house was searched and one 9mm pistol along with four 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

He was arrested and subsequently charged. His court date is being finalised.

