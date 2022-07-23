Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Kingston

Thirty-one-year-old Agustus English, otherwise called ‘Ogaro’, of Ashoka Road, Kingston 11 has been arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident on Spanish Town Road in Kingston 11 on Thursday, July 21.

Reports are that about 5:30 p.m., a team of Police was patrolling the area when English was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and one homemade firearm with one 9mm round of ammunition was taken from him. His premises was also searched and one additional 9mm round was found.

He was taken into custody where he was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.

