Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Lawmen assigned to the St. James Police Division arrested and charged 33-year-old Odeon Reid of Gutters, St. James with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident in his community on Saturday, July 02.

Reports are that about 12:00 p.m., lawmen acting on information, searched a premises and during the search, a bag was found to contain a pistol with calibre, make and serial number erased. Twenty-eight 5.56 rounds of ammunition was found in another section of the yard.

Reid was taken into custody where he was charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

