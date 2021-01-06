Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

13 year old faces multiple charges
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Police Division arrested and charged one man with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following a raid in his community on Saturday, January 02.

Charged is 24-year-old Sanjay Johnson of Canaan Heights, Clarendon.

Reports from the Exeter Police are that about 9:00 p.m., a police team was on operation in the area when they saw a group of persons at an illegal party. They were accosted, searched and one 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in Johnson’s possession.

Johnson was arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer segment.

His court date is being finalized.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....