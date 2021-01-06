Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Police Division arrested and charged one man with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following a raid in his community on Saturday, January 02.

Charged is 24-year-old Sanjay Johnson of Canaan Heights, Clarendon.

Reports from the Exeter Police are that about 9:00 p.m., a police team was on operation in the area when they saw a group of persons at an illegal party. They were accosted, searched and one 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in Johnson’s possession.

Johnson was arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer segment.

His court date is being finalized.