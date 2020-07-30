Man Charged With Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition

Firearm and Ammunition Seized In Mount Salem, St. James
Twenty-two-year-old Bradd Shaw, otherwise called ‘Frozen Townsend’ a Technician of Dunrobin District, Manchester was charged on Tuesday, July 28 with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports are that about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday July 28, lawmen carried out an operation at a bar in the area. It is alleged that Shaw was seen removing an object resembling a firearm from a bag he was carrying and tossing it on the ground. The object was retrieved and found to be a 9mm pistol with one magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Shaw was subsequently arrested and charged; his court date is being finalised.

