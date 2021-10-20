Man Charged with Illegal Possession Of Firearm and Ammnuition in Clarendon

Twenty-year-old Carlton Garcia, otherwise called, ‘Spragga’ an electrician of Howells Content, York Town in Clarendon has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident at his premises on Monday, October 18.

Reports are that about 11:30 a.m., a police team carried out an operation at Garcia’s home, during which one handgun and other paraphernalia were seized. Among the items seized were:

One .45 pistol

A magazine containing one .45 round of ammunition

One homemade firearm

One 12-gauge round of ammunition

Garcia was charged following an interview. His court date is not yet finalized.