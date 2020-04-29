Man Charged With Illegal Possession of Firearm ad Ammunition in Kingston 4

Detectives from the Central Police Station charged 22-year-old David Williams otherwise called ‘Tall Man’, of Regent Street, Allman Town, Kingston 4 with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition on Tuesday, April 28.

Reports are that about 12:30 p.m., Police officers were along Anderson Road in the parish when Williams was seen. He started acting in a manner that aroused the lawmen’s suspicion and was accosted and searched. One SCCY CPX-2 9mm semi-automatic pistol was taken from his waistband.

He was arrested and later charged.

His court date is bieng finalised.