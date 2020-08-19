Man Charged With Illegal Firearm

Firearm and Ammunition Seized In Mount Salem, St. James
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Sixty-six-year-old Archibald Rutherford otherwise called ‘Stone, of Free Town, Glengoffe in St. Catherine has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, Shooting with intent and Wounding with Intent in relation to an incident on Sunday, August 2 2020, in Sue River, Richmond in St. Mary.

Reports from the Highgate Police are that about 7:00 a.m., the complainant was on way to his farm when he saw the Rutherford. After passing him, he reportedly heard an explosion and felt burning to his right hand and foot and realized that he was shot. He managed to escape reported the matter to the Police and assisted to the hospital for treatment.

Rutherford turned himself in at the Glengoffe Police Station later that afternoon. He was charged after a question and answer session with his attorney.

Rutherford is scheduled to appear before Port Maria Parish Court on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....