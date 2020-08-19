Man Charged With Illegal Firearm

Sixty-six-year-old Archibald Rutherford otherwise called ‘Stone, of Free Town, Glengoffe in St. Catherine has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, Shooting with intent and Wounding with Intent in relation to an incident on Sunday, August 2 2020, in Sue River, Richmond in St. Mary.

Reports from the Highgate Police are that about 7:00 a.m., the complainant was on way to his farm when he saw the Rutherford. After passing him, he reportedly heard an explosion and felt burning to his right hand and foot and realized that he was shot. He managed to escape reported the matter to the Police and assisted to the hospital for treatment.

Rutherford turned himself in at the Glengoffe Police Station later that afternoon. He was charged after a question and answer session with his attorney.

Rutherford is scheduled to appear before Port Maria Parish Court on Thursday, August 20, 2020.