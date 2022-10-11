Man Charged with House-Breaking and Larceny

Twenty-five-year-old Romaro Parker of Cheesefield district, Linstead in St Catherine was charged with House-breaking and Larceny following an incident that took place in his community on Sunday October 2, 2022.
Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 7:00 p.m., a resident contacted the police and reported that a house in the community was being broken into. The police responded and upon investigation, saw that the house was ransacked. Further checks were made and Parker was found under a bed. He was escorted to the police station where he was officially charged on Thursday, October 6.
His court date is being arranged.