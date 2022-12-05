Man Charged with House-Breaking and Larceny

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Powell of Lyns Avenue, Christiana in Manchester has been charged with Housebreaking and Larceny following an incident that took place in Albert Town, Trelawny on November 30.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are about 3:00 a.m., the complainant locked his business and left. He later received a telephone call that his bar was broken into. On his return, he observed that the padlocks were cut. The suspected robber was held by community members was handed over to the police on their arrival.

Powell is to appear before the Falmouth Parish Court on Wednesday, December 07.

