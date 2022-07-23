Man Charged with Embezzlement in Manchester

One man has been arrested and charged following an incident at a premises at Royal Flat in Manchester on Saturday, July 16.

Charged with Embezzelement is 28-year-old Juvell Thompson, Truck Driver of Top Hill District, Mandeville, Manchester.

Reports from the Manchester Police are that Thompson who was employed to a company as a driver and delivery person signed for the vault key, opened the vault, and removed a total of 750,000 JMD which he took to his home.

The Police were notified and an investigation launched.

On Wednesday, July 21, Thompson was arrested and charged with the offence.

His court date is being arranged