Man Charged with Embezzlement in Manchester

One man has been arrested and charged following an incident at a premises at Royal Flat in Manchester on Saturday, July 16.

Charged with Embezzelement is 28-year-old Juvell Thompson, Truck Driver of Top Hill District, Mandeville, Manchester.

Reports from the Manchester Police are that Thompson who was employed to a company as a driver and delivery person signed for the vault key, opened the vault, and removed a total of 750,000 JMD which he took to his home.

The Police were notified and an investigation launched.

On Wednesday, July 21, Thompson was arrested and charged with the offence.

His court date is being arranged

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com