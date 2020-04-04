Man Charged with Damaging Building with Intent to Murder

Arrested - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One man was charged with two counts of Damaging Building With Intent to Murder following an incident that took place in Yallahs, St. Thomas on Monday, March 30.

Charged is 29-year-old Barrington Henriques otherwise called ‘Dave’ and ‘Davis’, farmer of Phillipsfield in the parish.

Reports are that about 4:00 a.m., the complainant who was inside his house saw fire coming from the front section of the house and went to extinguish the blaze. The accused was then seen leaving the yard. He was subsequently arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalized

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....