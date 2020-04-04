Man Charged with Damaging Building with Intent to Murder

One man was charged with two counts of Damaging Building With Intent to Murder following an incident that took place in Yallahs, St. Thomas on Monday, March 30.

Charged is 29-year-old Barrington Henriques otherwise called ‘Dave’ and ‘Davis’, farmer of Phillipsfield in the parish.

Reports are that about 4:00 a.m., the complainant who was inside his house saw fire coming from the front section of the house and went to extinguish the blaze. The accused was then seen leaving the yard. He was subsequently arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalized