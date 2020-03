Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): A 25-year-old man was charged for a burglary incident that took place in Lime Tree Garden, St. Ann on Wednesday, March 18.

The man, Shakiel Coke, unemployed of the same address, is said to have broken into a resident’s house at about 11:40 pm. Upon seeing the man, an alarm was raised and Coke fled the scene.

Coke was found, arrested and subsequently charged after being pointed out in an identification parade.

His court date is being finalized.