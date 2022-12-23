Twenty-two-year-old Kevin Robinson otherwise called ‘Maggie’, labourer of August Town, Bog Walk, St. Catherine has been charged with Burglary following an incident in his community on Monday, December 19.
Reports are that about 10:30 p.m., Robinson was caught in the act, stealing several items from a house that he had broken into. The Police were alerted and he was taken into custody.
Robinson was later interviewed and charged.
He is schedule to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Friday, December 30.
1 thought on “Man Charged with Burglary in St. Catherine”
Very bad