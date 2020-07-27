Man Charged With Burglary And Larceny

Four Men Charged With Assault At Common Law, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Unlawful Wounding &Amp; Malicious Destruction Of Property
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Westmoreland man is to face the court to answer to charges in relation to Burglary and Larceny after he was charged by detectives on Saturday, July 25.

He is 28-year-old Daniel Pringle of Little London, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 20, the complainant securely locked his house and retired to bed. Sometime after, he was awakened by a strange noise and went to investigate. He then made checks and realised that his house had been broken into. A report was made to the Police and an investigation carried out—following which Pringle was arrested and then later charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....