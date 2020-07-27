Man Charged With Burglary And Larceny

A Westmoreland man is to face the court to answer to charges in relation to Burglary and Larceny after he was charged by detectives on Saturday, July 25.

He is 28-year-old Daniel Pringle of Little London, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 20, the complainant securely locked his house and retired to bed. Sometime after, he was awakened by a strange noise and went to investigate. He then made checks and realised that his house had been broken into. A report was made to the Police and an investigation carried out—following which Pringle was arrested and then later charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.